Fire Marshals investigating after fire damages home where homicide occurred

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that happened at a house where a homicide occurred earlier this week.
The fire happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of E. Colgate in Lubbock.
A neighbor called the fire in. Fire officials say an addition to the house, in the back, is what caught on fire first - then spread to the kitchen.
The fire was contained and heavy smoke damage was throughout the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say Red Cross was called in to help the two people who live there.
On Monday night, around 11:30 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to the same house in reference to a deceased person.
When police arrived, they found Kyera “Polly” Jones, 26, had been stabbed, but was still alive. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.
Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
The cause of the fire at that same residence is undetermined, but it is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.