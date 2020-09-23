Gathering occurs outside of Citizens Tower to support ordinance outlawing abortions in city limits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A gathering of more than 100 people held signs outside of Citizens Tower in Lubbock in support of a proposed ordinance that would outlaw abortion in the city limits.
Mark Lee Dickson, the author of the ordinance and the director of Right to Life East Texas, says he’s supportive of making Lubbock a sanctuary city of the unborn.
“We are standing up for those who cannot speak for themselves. There are people here who have been deeply impacted by abortion.”
Planned Parenthood, a healthcare center opening up in Lubbock again, can provide abortions and says on their website they are planning to provide medication and surgical abortions when they open. The group outside of Citizens Tower wants to stop this from happening.
“We are here because life is precious and we believe life begins at conception and we believe that God loves all life and babies are worth fighting for, the elderly are worth fighting for, " said attendee, Ruth Haesemeyer.
“I just think that more people should be talking about this and I know I’m not the only one who feels this way but people are afraid to say, 'This is how I feel and I want Lubbock to be a safe sanctuary city,” said Thara Reinitz, who also attended the gathering.
“If people love their city, the people of Lubbock need to stand against a great evil that is planning on coming here to murder children,” said Dickson.
If passed, in the words of the ordinance, “It shall be unlawful for any person to procure or perform an abortion of any type at any stage of pregnancy in the City of Lubbock, Texas.”
And if passed, the ordinance has two parts: a public enforcement mechanism that can only go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It would also issue fines to those who perform the abortion on the patient. There’s also a private enforcement mechanism, which could take effect immediately if the ordinance is passed. It would allow any family member of the terminated fetus to sue for damages and more to the person who performed the abortion.
The West Texas Legislative contingent, Senator Charles Perry and state representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows, all have asked the Council to pass this ordinance.
It’s unclear if or when there will be a vote. Dickson says he believes supporters will petition until there is a vote.
You can read a full copy of the proposed ordinance below.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.