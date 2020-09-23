1 injured after Wednesday morning shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after an early-morning shooting in East Lubbock.
LPD said the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Parkway Drive. Police were unable to give an exact address.
A victim told police they were driving down the street when someone shot at them. The victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle with unknown injuries.
Police have combed the area to search for any shell casing but have not found any.
No other information is available at this time.
