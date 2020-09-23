Josh Abbott, Snoop Dogg, Nelly among artists to perform during Hometown Heroes music festival in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What is being touted as “an incredibly innovative, socially distanced music festival” will be in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday, September 25-26.
The Hometown Heroes Music Festival will be in North Austin, Lubbock and North Dallas, all on the same weekend.
Some of the artists will be live and others will be live streamed to the Lubbock attendees.
Each day the festival will have four live performers and during the set changes, there will be livestreamed performances from either Austin or Dallas.
The Lubbock festival will be at 5006 Auburn St., which is near the Lubbock Heart Hospital.
On Friday, the doors will open at 2 p.m. Harper Grace will be live at 3:30, Wade Bowen will be live at 5 p.m., Kody West will be streamed at 6:15 p.m., Pat Green will be live at 7:30 p.m., Lee Brice will be streamed at 8:45 p.m. and Cody Johnson will be live at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, the doors will open at 2 p.m. Vaudevylle will be live at 3:30 p.m., Stoney LaRue will be live at 5 p.m., Mike Ryan will be streamed at 6:15 p.m., Nelly will be live at 7:30 p.m., Josh Abbott will be streamed at 8:45 p.m. and Snoop Dogg will be live at 10 p.m.
The tickets will be sold in two, four, five and six-pack bundles.
Guests can purchase an 8′x 8′ socially distanced party pod to enjoy a private area.
Tickets can be sold as single day or a two-day pass.
Tickets for the Lubbock concert start at $52 per person and go up to $147 per person, according to the website.
Guests are not allowed to leave their defined space for any reason other than emergency use or to use the restroom. If you leave the space, you’re required to wear a mask and maintain six-feet from all other guests. Guests who fail to follow the codes of conduct will be removed from the event with no refund.
Hometown Heroes will be using a new app - Roovy - to manage the ordering process of all concessions and merchandise.
There will be no lines – guests simply download the Roovy app, place their orders, type in their stall number, and their order will be delivered directly to them.
For concessions, each market will be supported by local restaurants that will be onsite. The entire festival will be cashless and contactless.
Have an unruly guest or emergency? Simply contact security via the Roovy app!
Guests can even use the app to purchase a ride on a golf cart to the restroom.
To purchase tickets and learn more about Hometown Heroes, visit hometownheroeslive.com and follow the festival on Facebook at @hometownheroesconcert and Instagram at @hometownheroeslive.
