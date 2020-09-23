Lubbock firefighters return home after helping battle California wildfires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four Lubbock firefighters are glad to be home after being deployed to help battle wildfires in California. The group was deployed for about three weeks.
“They deployed on August 22. They drove 30 hours across the country to arrive at a base camp in Pleasanton, California. They arrived on the 23rd and began work on the 24th. They were fighting the SCU lightning complex fire, which spread across five counties outside of San Francisco in San Jose, California,” said Lieutenant Phillip Grandon, the Public Information Officer for Lubbock Fire Rescue.
Once that fire was mostly contained, the group was reassigned to the Oak Fire and the August Complex Fire. Fire crews worked 12 to 24-hour shifts - sometimes longer. They called to check in on family whenever they could.
“I got a chance to FaceTime at some point time, I would,” said Jason Jaquess, one of the firefighters deployed to California, “Sometimes it was just enough time to send a message, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you and miss you guys. I’ll talk to you when I can.’”
The LFR crew completed their assignment and came back home on Sept. 14.
“When I came home, that was a pretty great experience with my kids, to get that big hug from my daughter. (I’ll) remember that for a long time, because that’s always been some- it was real special to me,” Jaquess said.
Lubbock Fire Rescue said another crew is expected to be deployed on Tuesday. That group will be the third crew LFR has sent to California to help battle the wildfires.
