Lubbock nursing homes reach list of facilities approved for expanded visitation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since March, seniors have been living in isolation at elder care facilities, but starting Thursday, visitations to approved Texas long-term care homes will be allowed with guidelines.
“So what the state has done has given us guidance. That guidance is going to be fluid, that guidance is going to be used on a case by case basis with the nursing home,” said Greg Bruce, the Corporate Director of Crowne Point Health Suites in Lubbock.
He says while they will not allow visitations at his facility just yet, they may after he reviews another set of rules issued by the Health and Human Services Commission tomorrow.
So far, the state has given overall guidelines to lift restrictions including letting residents pick two essential caregivers that will visit and make sure their needs are being met and they don’t have to sit six feet away, but they do have to have a negative COVID-19 test no more than 14 days before the visit.
“We’re going to make sure that anybody who’s coming into our building knows the ways to maintain a safe environment as possible.”
There will be extensive training for these individuals such as how to use PPE and keep everyone safe.
Other general visitors will have to visit indoors in a specific area with Plexiglas or outside with Plexiglas away from any part of the facility that may have COVID positive cases inside.
Federal guidelines issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid say facilities should let people indoors based on the positivity rate in the county. The state says Lubbock County’s positivity rate right now is high at 14.7percent.
Greg says for this reason, when his facility opens up for visitation, he says he will probably start with outdoor visits.
“So it’s given us a framework to restore that face to face visitation. And I think that’s very good news for families. It’s very good news for for the residents that we serve.”
