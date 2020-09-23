Lubbock police receive funding for officer mental health

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have been awarded over $73,000 over a two-year period to help officers get mental health care sooner.
The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness program wants to create a culture of support within the department, using a peer mentoring program, online resources and an online referral system.
Officers or civilian staff can volunteer to go through peer mentor training, where they will learn active listening, confidentiality and how to refer officers to get help.
“A peer mentor will refer them out because they are not counselors, not mental health professionals. We will provide the resources to get them into contact with that can help them in a more in depth way," Lt. Misti Snodgrass said.
Officers can be referred to counseling resources that range from financial help to family support.
The funding will also go towards a website that will provide proactive mental health information and an online referral system.
This will allow officers to “either refer themselves or refer someone else. So if it’s a squadmate or a civilian officer, they might thinking something is going on here. They can refer somebody else to the program," Snodgrass said.
At least one in four officers have suicidal thoughts, according to the Mental Health Alliance. Snodgrass said programs like this will hopefully help future officers and promote a culture where they aren’t afraid to ask for help.
“You start talking to some of the guys who have retired and they’re carrying so much baggage from their career and they still can’t shake some of it. That’s one of the big hopes of this program. So that guys can let that baggage go," Snodgrass said.
