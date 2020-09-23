Man sentenced to 30 years for Picantes Restaurant robbery, Lubbock kidnapping

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say the victim, 19-year-old Ryan Lara, received a text message from then 23-year-old Dakota Valderas on Jan. 11, 2020 asking him to meet her at an apartment in the 4600 block of 71st Street so she could give him a phone. When he arrived, Valderas asked Lara to wait at the apartment while she got the phone.