New Deal High School moving to remote learning, homecoming game, parade cancelled

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - After a confirmed case of COVID-19 at New Deal High School, school officials have decided to move all high school students to remote learning, starting at 1 p.m. today. The students will be able to go back to in-class learning on October 6, 2020.
The remote learning is for high school students only. Bus transportation will be available for any high school student who needs transportation today.
All extracurricular activities at the high school are cancelled until Oct. 6; this includes the homecoming parade this afternoon.
New Deal Middle School and Elementary students will continue with normal operations.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.