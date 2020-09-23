Sudan Fire Department gains new brush truck for wildland firefighting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sudan Fire Department added a new 2020 brush truck to their fleet thanks to a $199,800 cost share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program administered by Texas A&M Forest Service.
“We are proud to have received this grant to help purchase an apparatus that will be used exclusively for wildland fires,” said Sudan Fire Department Chief Mike Hill. “It can carry 1,250-gallons of water and is tall enough to get into difficult areas, especially with extensive grassland in the area.”
The new apparatus can carry three firefighters and is in service and already used to respond to two fires.
"Or service area goes 23 miles south and west so when we get a response call, time is of the essence, "said Hill. “This new truck doesn’t have a warmup time, so it allows us to respond quicker, just crank and go.”
The cost share portion was met by fund raising and support of the city council members.
“We appreciate our city council members and our community for continually supporting the department and the grant opportunities that are available through Texas A&M Forest Service,” said Hill.
Sudan Fire Department has been serving their community since 1929. Fire Chief Hill welcomes anyone wishing to volunteer and be trained. Applications may be picked up any Monday night at 7 p.m. at the department located at 100 Hornet Drive in Sudan or contact any department member.
Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.
