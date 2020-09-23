Summer Heat Returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -More sun and warmth on the way for the South Plains. The afternoon highs will start climbing to summer-like weather on Thursday. I expect highs to reach the low to mid 90s for most of the region by Friday and stay in the 90s through the weekend.
As for those nighttime lows they will be getting warmer and will climb to around 60 degrees by Friday morning.
A few of the next mornings may be filled with some fog and patchy clouds but for the most part fair skies will continue during the overnight and daytime hours.
While afternoon temps will climb to the mid 90s on Friday and Saturday record heat is not likely.
There may be a slight chance of rain for the area by the middle of next week but the potential remains low for the South Plains.
