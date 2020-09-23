Summer heat on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s early in Autumn, but some summer-heat is headed our way. There is, also, a cold front headed our way.
A cloudy and cool start to this Wednesday. Areas of low visibility in fog are possible. Any fog is likely to dissipate around mid-morning in the Lubbock area. The overcast may linger into the lunch hour.
Sunny and hazy with a light wind, again, this afternoon. Highs will range from the low 80s in the eastern KCBD viewing area to the upper-80s in the west.
Fair, light wind, and cool tonight. Lows will be in the 50s.
Some clouds are likely Thursday morning, otherwise tomorrow will be sunny. Winds will remain light. Highs will range from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees.
Summer-like heat returns Friday afternoon under a sunny sky. Temperatures will peak in the 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 94°. The record high for September 25 is 100°.
Friday night football will be played under clear skies. It will be a very warm evening. Don’t forget the bug repellent.
Highs in the 90s return Saturday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 95°. The September 26 record high is 99°. In addition to hot, Saturday will be sunny with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon.
The weak cold front that was anticipated Saturday night is now expected to pretty much a non-factor in our weather.
If you will be outside, perhaps tailgating or attending the Tech game, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and wear a hat and clothing that shades as much of your body as possible.
A substantial cold front is expected early next week. I’ll add more on that to this story later this morning.
