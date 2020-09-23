Texas Tech extending free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, staff through Dec. 9

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University will be extending their offer of free COVID-19 testing for faculty, students and staff through Dec. 9.
The current testing location at Urbanovksy Park will remain open through Saturday, Sept. 26, before relocating to a new location at the Museum of Texas Tech University.
You can see dates, times and location details in their release below:
Free on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff, provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, has been extended through Dec. 9.
The current testing location in Urbanovksy Park will remain open through Saturday, Sept. 26, before relocating to a new location at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Starting Monday, Sept. 28, the testing location will be setup inside the Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court inside the museum.
Parking will be available on the west side of the museum and entrance into the testing location will be through the west side doors. Pre-registration will not be required but students, faculty and staff should use their TTU email address when registering at the testing location.
On-Campus COVID-19 Testing Dates & Locations
Dates: Sept. 24 – 26, 2020 Location: Urbanovsky Park
Thursday, Sept. 24 – Urbanovksy Park (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Friday, Sept. 25 – Urbanovsky Park (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 26 – Urbanovsky Park (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
Sunday, Sept. 27 – CLOSED
Dates: Sept. 28 – Dec. 9, 2020
Location: Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech University Address: 3301 4th Street
Mondays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesdays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesdays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursdays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fridays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturdays – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sundays – CLOSED
