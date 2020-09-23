TTU alumni Patrick Mahomes, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. make Time’s 100 most influential people

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two former Red Raiders have made Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2020.
From getting engaged, to winning the Super Bowl, it has been a big year for Patrick Mahomes, and now Mahomes can add being one of Time’s 100 most influential people to his growing list of accomplishments.
The former Red Raider quarterback just recently turned 25-years-old and signed a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million during the offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Time magazine praised Patrick Mahomes for his hard work ethic and love of the game he displays both on and off the field.
General Charles Q. Brown is the second Texas Tech alumni to make Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2020.
General Brown, a San Antonio native and 1984 graduate of Texas Tech University, was unanimously voted by the Senate to confirm General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. as Chief of Staff to the United States Air Force.
General Brown brought 35 years of service and experience to the position as he replaced General David L. Goldfein, who retired June 30.
The nomination of General Brown as the 22nd Air Force Chief of Staff was announced on March 2.
In his time with the Air Force, General Brown qualified as a command pilot with more than 2,900 flying hours, including 130 combat hours, and served as commandant of the Air Force Weapons School from 2005 to 2007. He also served at U.S. Air Forces Headquarters in Europe as director, Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration.
With this confirmation, General Brown also made history as the first African American to serve as a Service Branch Chief, and the first black Chief of Staff since Colin Powell served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989.
