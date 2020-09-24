Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock celebrate 50th anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock celebrated its 50th-anniversary helping children across the South Plains.
The organization serves Lubbock and 19 surrounding counties. They currently have about 200 kids in the organization.
Shawn Vinson, the Board Chair for BBBS, said they need more volunteers to sign up to become mentors.
“We have about 46 children on the waiting list,” Vinson said. “If you know of someone who would like to volunteer and help out, that would be great. The services for the mentor and the mentees are all free.”
Vinson said anyone can sign up to be a mentor, just contact the BBBS office to get started.
“It’s just about time,” Vinson said. “A lot of people think that you have to volunteer a lot of time, and it’s really not about that. It’s just about giving a few hours of your day.”
“The great thing about Big Brothers, Big Sisters, is we’ve been doing this for 50 years and what we’ve noticed that the mentors that meet with the mentees, they give back in the way of knowledge and experience. Through that, we’ve seen improvements in academics, social skills, and just everyday human interaction. So it’s a great way to serve our community,” said Vinson.
You can find contact information for BBBS on its website, click here.
