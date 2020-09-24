Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Nursing homes re-open with precautions, investigation underway into fire at scene of homicide, 2 officers shot during Louisville protest

By Michael Cantu | September 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:04 AM

On Daybreak Today, Texas nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will re-open to visitors today.

An investigation is underway into a fire at home where a woman was fatally stabbed earlier this week.

Six Republican state lawmakers are suing Gov. Greg Abbott for extending early voting for the November election.

Firefighters in California continue to battle 26 major wildfires.

Protests erupted again on Wednesday night after prosecutors declined to charge three Louisville, Kentucky police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

