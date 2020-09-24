Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Texas nursing homes and assisted-living facilities will re-open to visitors today.
- There are safety guidelines in place, depending on the type of facility.
- KCBD’s Melanie Camacho has the details here: Lubbock nursing homes reach list of facilities approved for expanded visitation
An investigation is underway into a fire at home where a woman was fatally stabbed earlier this week.
- The fire started Tuesday morning behind the home in the 1800 block of East Colgate.
- Police say 26-year-old Kyera Jones died after being attacked Monday morning.
- Read the latest here: Fire Marshals investigating after fire damages home where homicide occurred
Six Republican state lawmakers are suing Gov. Greg Abbott for extending early voting for the November election.
- The group says the extension violates Texas law.
- Abbott said the move will help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of early voting period during the pandemic
Firefighters in California continue to battle 26 major wildfires.
- The Creek Fire near Fresno, California, is now being categorized as the largest single-wildfire in state history.
- That fire along has burned more than 290,000 acres.
- Read more here: Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA
Protests erupted again on Wednesday night after prosecutors declined to charge three Louisville, Kentucky police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.
- She died during a shootout in March when police served a warrant at her apartment.
- Prosecutors charged one former officer for wanton endangerment.
- Read more here: 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
