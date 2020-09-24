First heat, then a Fall cool down

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Summer-like heat is the weather story over the next several afternoons. Our story will shift to a cooler pattern unfolding early next week. Here’s what I expect.
Patchy low clouds are likely this morning. The day otherwise will be sunny. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 90°. Lubbock’s September 24 record high is 97°.
Fair skies and light winds continue tonight. Lows will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s, with the coolest readings in the far northwestern viewing area and the mildest in the far southeastern viewing area.
Summer-like heat returns Friday afternoon under a sunny sky. Temperatures will peak in the 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 95°. The record high for September 25 is 100°.
Friday night football will be played under clear skies. It will be a very warm and slightly breezy evening. Don’t forget the bug repellent.
Highs in the 90s and sunny skies return Saturday. My forecast high for Lubbock is 94°. The September 26 record high is 99°. In addition to hot and sunny, Saturday will be bit breezy.
If you will be outside Friday or Saturday, perhaps tailgating or attending the Tech game, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and wear a hat and light-weight and light-colored clothing that shades as much of your body as possible.
A shift to somewhat cooler weather will begin Sunday. High temperatures will drop into the 80s and even 70s.
Considerable day to day swings in temperatures may occur, as West Texas will be between a hot high-pressure area over the western US and a cool low pressure area over the eastern US. Relatively slight shifts west or east could result in significant temperature changes here on the South Plains.
