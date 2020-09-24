WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott calls for new crimes, mandatory jail time for certain offenses related to protests

Currently, the crime of “participating in a riot” is a misdemeanor offense in Texas with a maximum of six months in jail, and is labeled as a gathering of seven or more people that in part, creates a danger to a person or property. Many protesters in Texas have been arrested on suspicion of such offenses since protests erupted in May after the death of George Floyd. Others have been charged with felony-level crimes like assault on a police officer, including an 18-year-old who faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly throwing a water bottle at an officer.