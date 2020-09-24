Heat may approach record levels

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Today’s afternoon high temperature was ten degrees above the normal as it soared to 92 degrees in Lubbock. A few communities over the South Plains reported highs in the mid-90s.
This summer heat will continue for two more days then a cold front to return the region to the 80s but not with much needed rainfall.
That means that both Friday and Saturday will be hot with thermometers climbing to the mid 90s in the city. It will be mostly sunny with some gusty south to southwest breezes as we move into the weekend.
If you’re planning on attending the Tech game, or watch and grill outside you’ll need some shade and plenty of water to drink.
As we move into Sunday a weak cold front will bring gusty north winds and cooler temps on Sunday. The afternoon highs should return to the mid to upper 80s for the South Plains.
Another strong cold front will drop the afternoon highs to the 70s next week and also pull nighttime lows into the upper 40s. However, that second front is not expected to bring any real chances of rain along with it, pending any changes.
