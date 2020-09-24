Hockley County warns of suspicious unmarked vehicle making traffic stops

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about suspicious activity occurring along US 62/82 between Ropesville and Lubbock County.
They say an unmarked vehicle is trying to conduct traffic stops.
The department is investigating to determine who is making these stops and if they are a sworn officer.
On three occasions motorists have reported an individual with red and blue lights in the windshield has made attempts to conduct a traffic stop, however, no stop attempts were successful.
On August 17, 2020, at approximately 5:55 PM, a motorist reported a male subject driving a black Ford SUV activated red and blue lights and “flashed a badge” to get him to pull over. The driver called 911 to make an inquiry about whether known law enforcement personnel were attempting to make the stop. Approximately two hours later, at 7:46 PM, a second individual reported similar activity and the vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Hockley County deputies searched the area in each instance but did not locate the suspect vehicle.
On September 20, 2020, at approximately 7:11 PM, a caller reported a subject driving a black Ford SUV had lights activated. It was believed the individual was attempting to conduct a traffic stop and deputies were dispatched to search the area. Personnel from multiple agencies searched the area and the vehicle was not located.
In each of the instances dispatchers were not notified of any law enforcement personnel attempting to stop vehicles or monitoring traffic in that area. Based on the information received these incidents are being investigated to determine if the individual is impersonating an officer.
If you have any information related to these incidents, or have been involved in similar incidents in Hockley County, please notify the Sheriff’s Office at (806) 894-3126. Each incident is currently under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.