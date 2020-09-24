Hockley County warns of suspicious unmarked vehicle making traffic stops

On August 17, 2020, at approximately 5:55 PM, a motorist reported a male subject driving a black Ford SUV activated red and blue lights and “flashed a badge” to get him to pull over. The driver called 911 to make an inquiry about whether known law enforcement personnel were attempting to make the stop. Approximately two hours later, at 7:46 PM, a second individual reported similar activity and the vehicle was described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Hockley County deputies searched the area in each instance but did not locate the suspect vehicle.