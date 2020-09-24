KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Luna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Luna, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Luna is 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix who came in as an owner-surrendered dog.
She is a smart girl who is trained to sit, heel and shake. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Luna’s adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 24, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
