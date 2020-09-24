LISD Trustees announce new assignment, Principal hire for new north elementary school

Cunningtubby is currently the principal at Jackson and Guadalupe elementary schools, which are being consolidated along with Wright Elementary School, for the new campus. She has been with Lubbock ISD since 1994, serving as a teacher at Ramirez, Hardwick and Iles elementary schools and the Lomax Adult Learning Center. She has been an assistant principal at Dupre, Maedgen, and Waters elementary schools. Cunningtubby earned bachelor’s and masters degrees from Lubbock Christian University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Texas Tech University.