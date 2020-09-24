LISD Trustees announce new assignment, Principal hire for new north elementary school

**Press release from Lubbock ISD**
At this morning’s meeting, the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees appointed a principal for the new north elementary school and named the director of purchasing and contracted services.
Alma Cunningtubby will serve as principal at the new north elementary school, which will open for the 2021-2022 school year. A name for the campus has not yet been announced.
Cunningtubby is currently the principal at Jackson and Guadalupe elementary schools, which are being consolidated along with Wright Elementary School, for the new campus. She has been with Lubbock ISD since 1994, serving as a teacher at Ramirez, Hardwick and Iles elementary schools and the Lomax Adult Learning Center. She has been an assistant principal at Dupre, Maedgen, and Waters elementary schools. Cunningtubby earned bachelor’s and masters degrees from Lubbock Christian University, and is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership at Texas Tech University.
Steven Martinez was named the director of purchasing and contracted services. He comes to Lubbock ISD from Roswell, NM, where he was city auditor for the City of Roswell. He also served as grant administrator and senior accountant for Valencia County in New Mexico, and a staff auditor with RPC, LLP. Martinez earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Mexico.
