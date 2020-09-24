Littlefield man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Lewis Mangles, 55 of Littlefield has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minor.
Mangles faces up to 20 years and five years to life of supervised parole and has to register as a sex offender.
The factual resume says from February 21, 2018, to June 19, 2018, he possessed child pornography.
On February 21, 2018, a New Mexico internet crimes against children undercover officer was conducting operations online.
The officer located a particular IP address that appeared to be sharing images of child pornography.
The officer downloaded one file from the IP address and found in a folder entitled “anal”.
The filed contained 25 images of an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with a small, prepubescent child, including a video.
In March of 2018, law enforcement continued their investigation and learned the IP address was located in Littlefield, Texas and belonged to John Lewis Mangles.
FBI went to Mangles' home and questioned him. Mangles admitted to looking at pornography and seeing images that looked young.
Mangles admitted to using platforms online to download movies and would sometimes search the term “young”.
Mangles said he also used pthc, which means ‘pre teen hardcore,' but denied knowing what it meant.
Mangles told the investigators he viewed child pornography containing children as young as 12.
Forensic investigation revealed there were 1,087 images of child pornography on an sd card and two on a cell phone.
At least one was of a child who was not yet 12-years-old.
Sentencing is set for October 1, at 2 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Lubbock.
Mangles is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Mangles has been in jail since July 2, 2020.
There is no bond set as Mangles is being held for US Marshals.
