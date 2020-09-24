Lubbock PD Metro Unit Looking for Individual Involved in Homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for a man wanted for a recent homicide in north Lubbock.
Winston Lee Caraway, 57, is wanted for a homicide that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of E. Colgate Street.
Caraway is described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches and approximately 175 pounds.
On September 21, officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person. The original caller advised a female subject was dead. Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera “Polly” Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information about the location of Caraway is urged to call 911 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.