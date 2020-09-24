Lubbock woman pleads guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jessica Roxana Wheeler, 34, of Lubbock pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography.
Wheeler faces five to 20 years in prison and five years to life of supervised release. She also has to register as a sex offender.
The indictment says Jessica Roxanna Wheeler and Edward Lee Wheeler Jr. are both accused of receiving and distributing child pornography and also producing child pornography.
The depictions displayed lascivious exhibition of the genitals and pubic area of the minor.
According to the reports, On June 16, 2020, a task force officer was notified of a case involving child pornography images of a 13-year-old being sent through Facebook messenger from Jessica Wheeler to Edward Wheeler.
Jessica and Edward are married. Jessica lives in Lubbock and Edward lives in Russell Springs, Kentucky.
One of the child’s relatives said he logged onto Jessica’s Facebook account and went through her messages on June 14, 2020. The relative looked at the messages exchanged between Jessica and Edward.
The relative found sexually explicit images of the child that had been sent from Jessica to Edward.
The relative also saw several messages between Jessica and Edward discussing the child taking a sexual enhancement drug and sexual acts that needed to be performed on the child, including that she would need to have sex with Edward.
Wheeler is still in jail. There is no bond as she is on a hold for US Marshals
