Lubbock production ‘Next Great Builder’ hopes to become next great building show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-based home builder is teaming up with a production company to try and launch a new television series.
The project is a home-building show similar to what you see on channels like HGTV, called the “Next Great Builder."
“There is a little bit to it," Karyn Bailey, the show’s director, said. "It’s not the easiest thing.”
Currently, a pilot episode is being shot in South Lubbock through DorK Productions with B.B.A. Homes.
Contestants work through a series of skill challenges like fence building. The winner gets a grand prize from BBA.
“It will be a partnership, $1 million partnership with BBA Homes,” Bailey said.
Right now, the show is using local actors to fill in as contestants.
One of those actors is Lubbock-native, Robert Spencer. He has experience as an extra in shows like “13 Reasons Why,” and will soon join the cast of “Stranger Things” for its fourth season.
“(DorK) sent me the casting call and I was just thankful enough to show up for the audition,” Spencer said.
The pilot recording will finish up this week. The next step will be to start the editing process, which should take about one month.
After that, the episode will be sent off to various networks. That’s when the waiting game begins.
“I think that in different respects filming in Lubbock can be more difficult, but this is a show," Bailey said. "And this show can happen anywhere in America.”
