COVID-19 cases force class cancellations for Smyer Elementary

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - Smyer ISD announces the elementary students, pre-k through 6th grades will release early today, September 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. after two positive cases were found in the elementary school.
The District was informed Wenesday afternoon of two positive COVID-19 cases in the elementary school.
“Out of an abundance of caution pre-k through 6th will have an early release today at 1:30 and will be closed on Friday to allow us to properly clean the facility. Monday, September 28th is a scheduled student holiday. This will give the District 4 days to ensure a deep sanitation of the elementary campus,” said school officials in a news release on social media.
The buses will run at regular time on Thursday. If you are unable to pick up your child early, the school will hold them until regular dismissal time.
The Secondary campus will continue school as normal this week.
School officials say, “As always if you child begins showing any symptoms of illness please notify the school immediately. If your child was considered to have been in close contact with an individual positive with COVD-19 you will be contacted directly today."
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but we are keeping the safety of the students and staff as top priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this challenging time.”
