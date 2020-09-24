Third suspect charged in connection with murder of Andre Emmett

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A year after the shooting, a third suspect is in the Dallas county jail on a charge of capital murder in connection to the death of former Red Raider and NBA player Andre Emmett.
Larry Jenkins, 23, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on August 14 for felony possession of a firearm. Capital murder charges were added on September 15.
Two others, 29-year-old Michael Lucky and 32-year-old Keith Johnson, have been indicted by a Dallas grand jury and charged with capital murder.
On September 23, 2019, around 2:30 a.m., 37-year-old Andre Emmett, was approached as he sat in his vehicle in front of his home in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Ave.
Police said the suspects pulled out a gun and an “altercation” began. Emmett was shot as he ran from the suspects.
Emmett was found several hundred feet from his home by a passerby who called 911, he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
In October 2019, Dallas Police released security camera video showing the vehicle driven by a suspect in the murder.
Witnesses reported seeing two suspects, one described as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red hat. The suspects entered a white Chrysler 300 and fled onto N. Fitzhugh Avenue towards Ross Avenue.
Warrants were issued for Lucky and Johnson less than three weeks later. Johnson was already in jail on unrelated charges, he has since been released.
Jenkins is currently in the Dallas County Jail on a combined bond of $770,000.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.