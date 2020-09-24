WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott to announce public safety proposals at 12 p.m.

Dallas, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to announce legislative proposals related to public safety on Thursday, September 24th at 12 P.M. in Dallas.
Governor Abbott will be joined during the press conference by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.
The news conference comes about a month after Governor Abbott visited Fort Worth to introduce the idea of freezing property tax revenue of any city that defunds its police department.
KCBD will be live streaming the press conference online on the web and KCBD app.
