Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Arrest made in Monday murder, Abbott issues new riot laws, judge delays census deadline

By Michael Cantu | September 25, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a suspect in a deadly stabbing in northeast Lubbock is behind bars.

A third suspect is now charged in the murder of former Texas Tech and NBA star Andre Emmett.

Gov. Greg Abbott is proposing harsh, new penalties for people involved in violent protests or riots.

A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from ending the census count early.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol today.

