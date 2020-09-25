Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a suspect in a deadly stabbing in northeast Lubbock is behind bars.
- Police arrested Winston Lee Caraway on Thursday night after he called and surrendered.
- Winston was wanted for the death of Kyera Jones, who died after being stabbed in her home near the 1800 block of East Colgate.
- Read more here: Lubbock PD arrest individual wanted in connection to north Lubbock homicide
A third suspect is now charged in the murder of former Texas Tech and NBA star Andre Emmett.
- Larry Jenkins, 23, is in the Dallas County Jail.
- He and two other men are charged with capital murder for shooting Emmett outside his home in September of last year.
- Read more here: Third suspect charged in connection with murder of Andre Emmett
Gov. Greg Abbott is proposing harsh, new penalties for people involved in violent protests or riots.
- That includes automatic jail time for rioters who attack police, block hospital entrances or shoot off fireworks during protests.
- KCBD’s Melanie Camacho has some insight on this from a former Lubbock County District Attorney: Former Lubbock DA says Abbott’s new riot proposals would prevent crime
A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from ending the census count early.
- The new census deadline is Oct. 31.
- The judge says documents from the Census Bureau and Commerce Department show there were fears of an inaccurate census count.
- Read more here: Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol today.
- She is the first woman ever to lie in state at the Capitol Building.
- Ginsburg will be laid to rest next week.
- Read more here: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.