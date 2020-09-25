End Zone Player Profile: Bayouth Brothers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship Tigers' running back William Bayouth has played varsity all four years during high school, and now he’s using that knowledge to help his younger brother through the ranks.
Football runs deep in the Bayouth family. William’s grandpa and father played, and now he and his two younger brothers play the sport, including his brother Andrew who plays JV at Frenship.
“It’s really cool cause it’s fun seeing him kind of in the same position that I was in a couple years ago you know coming up in Frenship football," said William. "Just learning about the game, and seeing him progress it’s really cool to watch him do that.”
Although both brothers played for their dad in the fifth grade, this is the actual first time the boys share the same field during practice.
Andrew said, “It’s really cool to be able to look across the line and see him. I mean I never thought I’d be in this position where I’d be playing against my brother. And it’s nice to be able to learn from him and talk to him about the sport.”
Sometimes during practice the JV team gets the chance to compete against the varsity team, pitting the brothers against each other. William plays running back, while Andrew plays defensive end. And even though the two have a very close relationship, they like to be physical with one another when they collide.
“I think it would be a little hypocritical if I didn’t hit him as hard as I hit everybody else, so maybe even a little bit more aggressive than I usually do,” said William.
Andrew said he’s been able to tackle William a couple of times, but is looking forward to getting a chance to hit his older brother more as the season progresses.
“I haven’t got the opportunity to hit him real hard yet, but I will one day,” he said.
Having William play on the team has been a benefit for Andrew, as his older brother has been sharing all the tips he has to help him plat at the highest level.
Andrew said, “He’s passing me tips down to you know, how to play my best and show the best effort. How to be more aggressive and telling me what I need to be when I need to be, and when I don’t need to be what I need to be. He’s kind of keeping me in check.”
William already sees some of his playing style wipe off on his brother.
“I think he’s really aggressive and that’s a really big part of football, so I think that’s the most important thing that he’s really aggressive and he knows what he’s doing," he said.
However, with this being William’s senior year at Frenship, the brothers' time together is slowly dwindling.
“It’s a really good time for me to be able to spend time with him before he goes off to college and it’s just nice to be able to have this last year to play football with him,” said Andrew.
Since Andrew was born, the brothers say they haven’t spent much time away from each other. They said they have never spent longer than two weeks apart.
William said, “That’s never happened before. I’ve always been with the family so it’ll be a little bit different but I think I’ll probably end up going to Texas Tech. So I’ll be in Lubbock right here and I’ll come visit him all the time.”
In two years, the youngest Bayouth brother, Thomas will be a freshman in high school when Andrew is a senior. If Thomas follows their path to Frenship High, Andrew will be able to take on William’s role and help his younger be a success player for the Tigers.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.