END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 25

KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Sept. 25
By Pete Christy | September 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!

Trinity Christian vs FW Calvary (11:00 am Saturday)

Paducah vs Motley County (canceled)

Monterey vs Odessa High (canceled)

Snyder vs Jim Ned (canceled)

Grady vs Meadow (postponed)

New Home 46, Roscoe 12

Anton 68, Whiteface 0

Whitharral 58, Hart 8

Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0

Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple 14

Friona 56, Dimmitt 0

Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0

Ralls 58, Plains 12

O’Donnell 62, Spur 36

Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5

Chillicothe 48, Guthrie 16

Monahans 29, Lamesa 8

Lazbuddie 42, Hedley 6

Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0

Ropes 22, Tahoka 0

Hale Center 32, Olton 14

Lubbock-Cooper 18, Caprock 0

Coronado 42, Frenship 14

Ira 70, Highland 52

White Deer 64, SpringLake-Earth 63

Kingdom Prep 58, WF Notre Dame 6

Crane 31, Denver City 21

Sands 72, Lorenzo 27

Hereford 42, Plainview 36

Loop 52, Cotton Center 6

Wink 52, Smyer 22

Wellman-Union 59, All Saints 14

Morton 59, Kress 35

Post 46, Slaton 7

Miami 50, Silverton 0

Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 50

Seagraves 41, Tornillo 20

Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0

Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40

Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10

Andrews 45, Estacado 44

Borden County 46, Water Valley 0

Vega 63, Bovina 13

Highland Park 46, Tulia 44

Abernathy 34, Littlefield 20

Wildorado 23, Amherst 22

Lake View 63, Brownfield 40

Sundown 24, Farwell 6

Pampa 50, Levelland 26

