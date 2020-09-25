END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night!
Trinity Christian vs FW Calvary (11:00 am Saturday)
Paducah vs Motley County (canceled)
Monterey vs Odessa High (canceled)
Snyder vs Jim Ned (canceled)
Grady vs Meadow (postponed)
New Home 46, Roscoe 12
Anton 68, Whiteface 0
Whitharral 58, Hart 8
Hermleigh 54, Wilson 0
Lubbock Christian 50, FW Temple 14
Friona 56, Dimmitt 0
Sudan 33, Crosbyton 0
Ralls 58, Plains 12
O’Donnell 62, Spur 36
Roosevelt 58, Floydada 5
Chillicothe 48, Guthrie 16
Monahans 29, Lamesa 8
Lazbuddie 42, Hedley 6
Lockney 67, Compass Academy 0
Ropes 22, Tahoka 0
Hale Center 32, Olton 14
Lubbock-Cooper 18, Caprock 0
Coronado 42, Frenship 14
Ira 70, Highland 52
White Deer 64, SpringLake-Earth 63
Kingdom Prep 58, WF Notre Dame 6
Crane 31, Denver City 21
Sands 72, Lorenzo 27
Hereford 42, Plainview 36
Loop 52, Cotton Center 6
Wink 52, Smyer 22
Wellman-Union 59, All Saints 14
Morton 59, Kress 35
Post 46, Slaton 7
Miami 50, Silverton 0
Balmorhea 70, Nazareth 50
Seagraves 41, Tornillo 20
Klondike 50, Buena Vista 0
Seminole 51, Muleshoe 40
Sweetwater 54, Clyde 10
Andrews 45, Estacado 44
Borden County 46, Water Valley 0
Vega 63, Bovina 13
Highland Park 46, Tulia 44
Abernathy 34, Littlefield 20
Wildorado 23, Amherst 22
Lake View 63, Brownfield 40
Sundown 24, Farwell 6
Pampa 50, Levelland 26
