KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Squeeler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Squeeler, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Squeeler is 1.5-year-old German shepherd mix.
She has the softest coat and the softest hard. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Squeeler’s adoption fees for Friday, Sept. 25, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And do not forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Luna
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.