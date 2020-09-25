Lubbock man asking for return of plastic pools used to help ducks in Charles Guy Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who put out plastic pools to help ducks at Charles Guy Park is hoping he can get them back.
Barry Johnson and a friend put out pools for waterfowl at the park near 87th and Memphis, but now he says the pools are gone.
Johnson said they wanted to provide a place for the animals to cool off since the playa lake is drying up. They filled up the two pools on Thursday, but they disappeared in less than 24 hours.
Johnson said he did the same thing back in 2011 and it was a success, so he decided to do it again.
“[I’m] a little frustrated. I’d rather know if it’s something malicious or it’s going to be something to do with Parks and Recreation and not wanting them here. In 2011, we did the same thing and it wasn’t a problem.”
“I have volunteered with wildlife some and have enjoyed nature. Sometimes I feel bad for ducks and things that cannot fly to another lake.”
Johnson says the wildlife include a combination of mallards, teals, and a few domesticated geese and ducks.
There are still tiny spots from them to swim and cool off but Johnson says if it doesn’t rain soon, it could dry up completely.
Johnson says he and his friend are trying to find out what happened to the pools and are thinking about putting new ones out, hoping that if someone stole them, they won’t get stolen again.
