Near record heat, then much cooler

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you like the heat, yesterday was certainly a day for you. Today will be hotter. Tomorrow even hotter. Near record heat is on the way. But so is much cooler weather.
This morning warm and fair with a slight breeze. Lows were mostly in the 60s, with a few 50s in the northwest and a few 70s northeast.
This afternoon will be hot and sunny with a light smoky haze and slightly breezy. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 96°. The record high for September 25 is 100°.
Tonight warm and fair with a slight breeze. Saturday morning lows will range from the mid-50s to mid-60s, with the coolest readings in the far northwestern viewing area and the mildest in the far southeastern viewing area.
If you will be outside this evening you may want to use mosquito repellent.
Tomorrow, Game Day, will be even hotter, sunny, and slightly breezy. Temperatures again will peak in the mid- to upper 90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 98°. The September 26 record high is 99°.
If you will be outside tomorrow, perhaps for yard work tailgating, or attending the Tech game, don’t forget to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and wear a hat and light-weight and light-colored clothing that shades as much of your body as possible.
Saturday night warm, fair, and breezy. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Sunday brings the first hint of a change. Before it begins, however, it will be hot, mostly sunny, and gusty. Before the first, though weak, cold front arrives temperatures will peak from the mid-80s to the mid-90s. My forecast high for Lubbock is 92°.
Monday will be much cooler, mostly sunny, and windy.
Keep up with the likely forecast changes here on our Weather Page in the forecast section. You’ll see it after closing this story and scrolling down just a bit.
Considerable day to day swings in temperatures may occur, as West Texas will be between a hot high-pressure area over the western US and a cool low-pressure area over the eastern US. Relatively slight shifts west or east could result in significant temperature changes here on the South Plains.
Lubbock Climatology
92°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, ten degrees above the average high for the date. The September 24 record high is 97° (set in 1953).
62° was the low at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s September 25 average low is 55° and the high 82°. The record low is 36° (set in 2000) and the record high 100° (set in 2005).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:39 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:38 AM CDT.
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM). It’s a good time think and plan what you, your family, and your community will do if there’s a disaster. This year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”
Last week, week 3, the focus was on preparing for disasters. This week, week 4, the focus is teaching youth about preparedness.
Talk to your kids about preparing for emergencies and what to do in case you are separated. Reassure them by providing information about how they can get involved. Disasters happen everywhere, and every member of the family can prepare. Preparedness for the future starts today.
Whether you’re a kid or teen yourself, a parent or loved one, or work with youth, the government web site Ready Kids has tools and information to help before, during and after disasters.
Learn more at www.ready.gov/kids and www.ready.gov
