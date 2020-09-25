Lubbock Monterey’s football game against Odessa High canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

“This morning, Ector County ISD leaders learned a player on the Odessa High School varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with local health authorities, the decision was made to cancel tonight’s game against Lubbock Monterey with the possibility of rescheduling it for a later date. Our number one priority is always the health and safety of our student athletes. One positive case means others on the team are potentially exposed. We worked closely with our local health authorities to determine the right course of action. Cancelling tonight’s game is the right thing to do.”