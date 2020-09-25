Pumpin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, open Sept. 26 through Oct. 31

Provided by First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
The 18th Annual Pumpkin Patch at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7702 Indiana Avenue, will be September 26th through October 31, 2020, or until we run out of pumpkins.
The pumpkins are grown on the Navajo Indian Reservation near the Four Corners Area of New Mexico. The monies raised are used for ministries of the local church and educational programs on the Reservation. The Pumpkin Patch is a significant fundraiser for the Reservation and the church.
Not only will there be pumpkins for sale, there will be Cumberland’s own Ms. Virginia’s world-famous pumpkin bread, crocheted hats, and drink mixes. There will also be additional craft items for Saturday, October 10th & 17th, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
Want to safely ‘trick or treat’? On Saturday, October 31st, a drive-through trick or treat in the South Parking lot under the portico will be offered from 5:00 pm – until we run out of candy.
Due to Covid-19, we are asking all to wear a mask and observe social distancing. All of the workers in the Patch will be following these guidelines. If you are shopping with family members, please shop as a family unit. Be respectful of the other visitors and workers in the Patch. Sanitation procedures will be implemented.
Hours for the Patch this year are as follows:
Monday – Friday 3:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Saturday 10:00 am – 7:30 pm
Sunday 12:30 pm – 7:30 pm
In these strange times, consider doing something a little more familiar and visit the Patch as you have done in years past.