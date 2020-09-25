Record Heat Possible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Another hot day as we enter the weekend and more heat likely tomorrow. If fact, a record tying 99 degrees will be possible Saturday afternoon. That record was set in 1997 in Lubbock.
Plenty of sunshine, gusty south to southwest winds and high pressure will produce the heat for all of the South Plains. There is a likelihood of some 100+ temps over some communities in the area, so drink frequently, wear a hat and find shade if you’re outdoors at the game or other activities.
Temps will edge down some on Sunday and gusty north winds return to the region and highs should stay in the low to mid 90s from Lubbock north. Areas to the south of the city will remain hotter ahead of the cold front.
A BIG change by Monday as a strong cold front moves thorugh the region overnight Sunday into Monday. With winds that could top 50 mph during the day, the high in Lubbock will stay in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Then Tuesday morning will see lows drop to the mid 40s in Lubbock and lower in the northern South Plains.
It will be a dry front but the winds will put a chill in the air late Sunday thru early Tuesday.
