West Texas Veterinarian Dr. “Bud” Farr passes away

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A sad note tonight from the South Plains Veterinary Clinic.
They have announced on their facebook page that Dr. Louis “Bud” Farr, the longtime veterinarian who started a large animal clinic in Slaton in 1964, Passed away yesterday morning after an acute illness for several weeks.
Dr. Farr was passionate about the need for a vet school at Texas Tech, hoping that would solve the shortage of veterinarians in this area.
West Texas will get that vet school soon in Amarillo.
But Dr. Farr will be missed at his clinic for large and small animals, that today serves Lubbock county and much of the South Plains.
