Plainview PD respond to convenience store shooting, two people injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Allsup’s Convenience Store early Saturday morning, where two people were injured.
When police arrived to the 1300 block of west 24th Street in Plainview, they found the two victims had already been transported to Covenant Hospital Plainview. They were then flown to Lubbock with what PD says appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses told officers that a disturbance between two groups resulted in shots being fired by a Hispanic male in a light colored 4 door vehicle, possibly gray or white in color.
Plainview Police say the suspect vehicle was last seen northbound on the 2400 block of Milwaukee Street
