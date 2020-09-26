Social media support boosts sales for struggling Lubbock cupcake shop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock cupcake and ice cream shop got a sweet surprise after posting about hard financial times they were suffering due to COVID-19.
“Smallcakes is my baby. I graduated from Texas Tech and after I graduated, I opened my very first business,” said Tory Bruggeman, who first opened Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery at North Slide and Loop 289 nearly two years ago.
But it hasn’t been all sugar and smiles at the shop lately. The pandemic has caused financial strain for Tory and her team who are trying to make a living as they provide sweet treats for the community. Businesses next to her shop closed down and Tory says being the lone survivor has made it hard to stay open, especially for the past two months.
“A majority of our sales came from people who would go to dinner or to a movie, and then after...they would stop by and get some ice cream and a cupcake.”
Tory said she had some tough decisions to make: close the business or drain her bank account.
“I just had a moment and I thought, why don’t I post on Facebook and let everyone know what is going on? It was extremely hard for me. I had tears streaming down my face when I put the post. It felt shameful to ask for help.”
The post from Friday morning had Tory asking the community for help after “the worst three days” of sales recorded this week. Shortly after, Tory said she had the longest line of cars she had ever seen. The post took off, earning more than 900 shares.
“I think it has reached around 63,000 people and that was mind blowing," she said. "Last night, I kept getting messages from people of how much they love my cupcakes and it makes their day to come to my shop and have a cupcake. That is worth this heartache of this store.”
Business is booming now and she hopes that it can stay this way. She has this message for Lubbockites:
“I would say to support local, whether it’s a grocery store or getting your oil changed, and to everyone that has come out to buy a cupcake, or just to say hi or see how things are going, that has meant the world to me.”
