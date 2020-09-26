Texas Tech vs. Texas: What to know for Gameday

**From Texas Tech University**
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will open Big 12 Conference play Saturday afternoon when the Red Raiders host in-state rival Texas in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Coverage will be provided nationally on FOX as well as the Texas Tech Sports Network. Texas Tech Athletics strives to provide fans one of the best gameday experiences in the country, but there will be several noticeable safety precautions put in place this season due to COVID-19. Below are a list of items fans should know prior to their arrival Saturday:
TICKETS ARE LIMITED FOR SATURDAY’S GAME
Tickets for Saturday’s game are limited through the Texas Tech Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets either by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH. The Tech Ticket Office will open its main location on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. As a precaution, Texas Tech will only allow three guests into its main ticket office location at a time Saturday. Fans can also visit the two other box office locations located near gates 1 and 3 of the stadium (northwest and southwest corners).
TEXAS TECH MOVES TO 100 PERCENT MOBILE TICKETING | FAQ
Texas Tech is utilizing mobile tickets beginning this season as fans should have already received an email to download their tickets for Saturday’s game. Fans are highly encouraged to download their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay account prior to their departure to the stadium. Texas Tech will provide mobile hotspots near several stadium entrances free of change for fans to download their tickets prior to entry. For additional questions pertaining to mobile tickets, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.
ORDER FROM YOUR PHONE, PICK UP ON THE CONCOURSE | CONCESSIONS MAP
Texas Tech has helped make ordering from concession stands even easier this season through a mobile ordering system. Fans can order online at texastech.ordernext.com or by using the Texas Tech Red Raiders iOS or Android apps to pickup at one of eight designated mobile order location on the concourse (delivery is not an option). There are no additional costs for mobile orders.
PARKING LOTS TO OPEN THREE HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF
Texas Tech will open parking lots beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as part of new parking and tailgating guidelines for this season. All Texas Tech sponsored tailgating events, including Raider Alley and all corporate tailgates, have been canceled for this season in accordance with the state order for outdoor gatherings. Texas Tech will not permit any tailgating activity prior to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Tents larger than 10′ by 10′ will not be permitted, and all tailgating should be limited to no more than 10 people. Fans who have not already purchased donor parking for this season should utilize the free public parking lots for this season, which can be found at the map below.
CITIBUS TO OPERATE SHUTTLE SERVICE FOR FANS
Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex (Texas Tech Parkway & 10th Street) and northwest of Health Sciences Center (ADA Only, Texas Tech Parkway & 5th Street).
ADDITIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES FOR 2020
Texas Tech will require face coverings for all fans who enter Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. All fans and staff ages 10 and above will be required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth completely. Face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing, and fans are asked to keep a safe distance between their party and other fans inside and outside of the stadium. Face coverings are required in all areas of Jones AT&T Stadium, including the main seating sections and concourse. Fans are asked to please enter through the gate indicated on their mobile ticket and follow signage to their seat. Stadium seating has been adjusted to ensure social distancing. Hand sanitizing dispensers will be located in the men’s and women’s restrooms as well as heat management stations on the concourse.
GAMEDAY TIMELINE
Premium areas will open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday followed at 1 p.m. by all other gates for the bowl seating area. The Goin' Band from Raiderland will begin its pregame routine around 2:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
TEXAS TECH TO HOST VOTER REGISTRATION
Texas Tech fans will be provided the opportunity to register to vote Saturday when the Red Raiders host the University of Texas inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech Athletics, in partnership with the Office of Institutional Diversity and the University Honors College, will have trained Volunteer Deputies on site to assist with voter registration needs. The voter registration table will be set up inside Gate 6, on the southeast concourse of Jones AT&T Stadium. All Deputy Volunteers will wear masks and gloves, as well as have access to a hand sanitizing station, and will operate in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
AG INDURSTY TO BE RECOGNIZED VERSUS TEXAS
Texas Tech Athletics will continue to celebrate the various agriculture industries that are so vital to West Texas on Saturday afternoon when the Red Raiders their annual “Ag Day.” Sponsors for Saturday’s game include Deltapine, AG Texas Farm Credit Services, Aim Bank, FiberMax, NexGen, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Simmons Pump and Terry County Tractor.
TEXAS TECH RE-ENTRY POLICY
Re-entry into Jones AT&T Stadium will not be permitted throughout the 2020 season. Fans must have a new ticket for admission back into the stadium.
TEXAS TECH TO PROVIDE HEAT MANAGEMENT STATIONS ON CONCOURSE
Fans will once again be allowed to bring an unopened 20 ounce (or less) bottle of water into any outdoor athletics venue on campus this year. Please note that frozen water will not be allowed through the stadium gates. Empty cups, opened bottles and other drinking containers other than 20 ounce (or less) bottles will not be permitted as well. Texas Tech has installed water stations at its two heat management stations located near gates 3 and 6 to provide water refills and cold towels. These stations will be sanitized throughout the game and will be only available for select games as needed.
NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED INSIDE JONES AT&T STADIUM
Jones AT&T Stadium is a smoke-free facility (includes electronic cigarettes and vaping). There are no smoking areas within the stadium. Fans wishing to smoke outside the stadium will need a new ticket for admission.
CLEAR BAG POLICY
Texas Tech’s clear bag policy will remain in effect for all athletic venues during the 2020-21 athletic year. Fans will be able to bring the following style and size bag or package into the venue:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.
- Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be permitted into Jones AT&T Stadium.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information regarding gameday policies at Jones AT&T Stadium, please visit our Gameday Guide.
