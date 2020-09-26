Texas Tech vs. Texas: What to know for Gameday

Texas Tech will require face coverings for all fans who enter Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. All fans and staff ages 10 and above will be required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth completely. Face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing, and fans are asked to keep a safe distance between their party and other fans inside and outside of the stadium. Face coverings are required in all areas of Jones AT&T Stadium, including the main seating sections and concourse. Fans are asked to please enter through the gate indicated on their mobile ticket and follow signage to their seat. Stadium seating has been adjusted to ensure social distancing. Hand sanitizing dispensers will be located in the men’s and women’s restrooms as well as heat management stations on the concourse.