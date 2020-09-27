WATCH: Parade of vehicles cruising around Loop 289 to support President Trump

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A large fleet of vehicles gathered at Cook’s Garage on Saturday, to show support for President Donald Trump.
Traffic is backed up from Cook’s Garage at 11002 Hwy 87 to 82nd Street and I-27 as of 5:45 p.m.
The vehicles, marked with Trump, American, Texas, or Blue Line flags, plan to cruise around Loop 289 from 6 p.m. until dark.
Here are details from their announcement:
“When showing up please wait beside the loop until the Trump Train passes by and join in. Please be respectful of all laws and fellow Americans. This will be a family friendly event. Let’s go out, have a good time, and show our great President our love and support. Please share this with your family, friends, and fellow patriots. Texas has Trump’s back!”
