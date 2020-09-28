Chilly night ahead, then warmer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winds near 50 mph and temperatures some 20-30 degrees colder over the South Plains on this Monday.
A strong cold front blew through the region overnight and continued to push cooler air across the communities through the afternoon. As the winds diminish the evening so will the temps with a low in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.
That will mark the first time for Lubbock to see lows in the 30s since mid April. The average low for this time of year if 55 degrees, so it will be a chilly start for your Tuesday morning.
The remainder of the week will feature chilly overnight lows in the 48-52 degree range with fair skies and dry conditions.
As for the daytime highs, they will be in the upper 70s Tuesday, then 80s for a few days and may dip to the 70s briefly later in the week.
Overall, a very nice way to end the month and move into October.
Unfortunately, no rain in the near future for the South Plains.
