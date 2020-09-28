Covenant & Lubbock ISD partner to improve social & emotional skills in students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new partnership between Covenant and Lubbock ISD is striving to improve social and emotional health in students through the Keep Empowering Youth Program.
Through this program, Covenant will provide funding for three years to implement social and emotional learning specialists on 11 Lubbock ISD campuses.
Additional social and emotional learning specialists will be added to 12 campuses during the second and third year, according to a press release.
These specialists are teachers with advanced certifications that recognize and intervene when students struggle on campus. The goal is to help students communicate better and under their emotions, as well as others.
“The direct training that they receive relates directly to look at the student, access what’s happening in the moment. Or a patten of behavior and address that through strategic interventions," said Kami Finger Executive Director Special Services Lubbock ISD.
The amount of money on this program was not released but Chief Mission Officer at Covenant Lee Turner said the grant was provided based on data and community needs.
“This is a very significant grant. Its one of the largest that we have done, but its important because it has the ability to have a significant impact on children," Turner said.
