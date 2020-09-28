Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Crash claims 1 life, murder reported over weekend, nomination process scheduled for SCOTUS pick

By Michael Cantu | September 28, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, one person died in a crash on Highway 84 near Slaton.

  • The Department of Public Safety reports two pickup trucks hit each other on the highway at the Country Road 3100 intersection.
  • Two adults and two children in one truck were taken to a Lubbock hospital. The driver of the other truck died at the scene.
  • Read more here: 1 killed, 4 injured in collision on US 84 Sunday night

One person remains behind bars after a deadly shooting in the 500 block of 50th Street.

Firefighters in California are responding to a new wildfire.

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A New York Times report says President Trump avoided paying taxes in 10 of the past 15 years before he took office.

