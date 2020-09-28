Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, one person died in a crash on Highway 84 near Slaton.
- The Department of Public Safety reports two pickup trucks hit each other on the highway at the Country Road 3100 intersection.
- Two adults and two children in one truck were taken to a Lubbock hospital. The driver of the other truck died at the scene.
- Read more here: 1 killed, 4 injured in collision on US 84 Sunday night
One person remains behind bars after a deadly shooting in the 500 block of 50th Street.
- Police say 38-year-old James Hernandez shot his brother, 40-year-old Raymond Hernandez, during an argument.
- Hernandez has since been charged with murder.
- Read more here: James Leroy Hernandez charged in Saturday night shooting death of brother, Raymond
Firefighters in California are responding to a new wildfire.
- This one is northeast of Santa Rosa and has burned at least 2,400 acres.
- Another 2,000 structures are threatened and evacuation orders have been issued.
- Read more here: 2 new California wildfires burn nearly 10,000 acres in a day and force evacuations
President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Confirmation hearings are set to begin on Oct. 12.
- Democrats are urging Republicans to wait until after the election to vote on the nominee.
- Read more here: Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick
A New York Times report says President Trump avoided paying taxes in 10 of the past 15 years before he took office.
- The report says the president lowered his taxes by claiming huge losses on his real estate empire.
- Get a detailed look here: 5 takeaways from NY Times report on Trump’s tax returns
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.