End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock High Westerners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fifth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock High Westerners.
In their week one matchup against the Big Spring Steers, Lubbock won 48-12 to start their season off with a win.
The Westerners are now (1-0) on the season beating a team that was undefeated and had already played three games. Earlier in the week Coach Shane Stephen identified that difference as a bit of an advantage for the Steer, but that was not the case come game time.
Next week, Lubbock will hit the road to take on the (1-4) Fort Stockton Panthers.
