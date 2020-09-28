End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock High Westerners

By Ronald Clark | September 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 11:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fifth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Lubbock High Westerners.

In their week one matchup against the Big Spring Steers, Lubbock won 48-12 to start their season off with a win.

The Westerners are now (1-0) on the season beating a team that was undefeated and had already played three games. Earlier in the week Coach Shane Stephen identified that difference as a bit of an advantage for the Steer, but that was not the case come game time.

Next week, Lubbock will hit the road to take on the (1-4) Fort Stockton Panthers.

