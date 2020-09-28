Garza, Scurry County officials searching for accused squatter

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Scurry County Sheriff’s Office and the Garza County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who is accused of squatting in occupied and unoccupied homes.
The man, deputies identify as Kristopher Shawn Kollar, has been seen in north Scurry and South Garza counties.
A squatter is defined as someone who unlawfully occupies an uninhabited building or unused land. However, authorities say he has been trespassing and going into occupied homes.
If anyone has information about Kollar, please contact the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office at 325-573-3551 or the Garza County Sheriff’s Office at 806-495-3595.
