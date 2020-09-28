Lubbock Budweiser distributor hosts ‘drive-by parade’ for essential healthcare workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, Standard Sales Company held a drive-by parade to thank frontline workers at Covenant Health for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. The parade went from the Budweiser warehouse to the three different Covenant Health campuses to “demonstrate their appreciation to the medical teams and other frontline workers.”
The parade included 18-wheelers, thank you signs, and lots of honking from employees at the local Budweiser distributor warehouse, a part of Standard Sales Company.
Retha Fortenberry in Corporate Communications for Standard Sales Company said they wanted to, “do a thank you pray to let all essential workers know how much we appreciate them. And thank those folks that are working and outside of their homes. There’s a lot of them and we just wanted to say thank you.”
They also provided lunch to Covenant Health employees.
“In times of crisis in Texas, we want to feed people,” said Fortenberry.
Covenant says they are thankful for the continued love and support from everyone in the community.
“(It) really means a lot to that. community and Budweiser still see that that is that energy and that motivation and that support is still needed in this community, for our caregivers and for all of our nurses and doctors and all of our support staff,” said Marybeth Moran with Covenant Children’s.
