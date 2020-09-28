Lubbock County Commissioners vote unanimously to end disaster declaration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the latest meeting of the Lubbock County Commissioner’s Court, a unanimous vote was given to not extend a disaster declaration for the county, first issued in March relating to concerns with COVID-19.
According to the statement first provided by County judge Curtis Parrish when the original declaration issued on March 13, the declaration was implemented to allow local courts to modify their dockets, and allow Lubbock County to apply for reimbursement from the Federal government for money spent on response.
In today’s Court meeting, Judge Parrish said he could reissue the declaration, with another meeting of the court within seven days to renew.
Commissioners said funding will continue to be provided through the calendar year.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay said he believed the general expectation was to see a “giant bounce” of case numbers when schools resumed.
“The cases don’t matter, it’s the deaths that’s important. At the end of the day. ‘Pandemic’ refers to how many people are dying," Jason Corley, Commissioner for Precinct 2, responded. “Why is the death toll not rising with the number of cases? If those two numbers were tracking together, I’d say we had a very significant problem, but the fact that we keep seeing all these cases but we’re not seeing deaths, well, either the virus is not as severe as it once was or our medical professionals are better adapted at treating it."
Judge Parrish said, “Disaster declaration or no disaster declaration, we’ll still remain vigilant... We will remain diligent with our employees, making sure they stay healthy and they get the healthcare they need should they be in a position of being COVID positive."
The motion to not continue the disaster declaration was presented by Commissioner Seay and seconded by Commissioner Bill McCay. A unanimous vote to approve carried the motion.
Hours after the court adjourned, the City of Lubbock released their daily COVID-19 report, with 286 new cases, 121 new recoveries and four new deaths reported.
You can see a livestream of Monday’s Commissioner Court meeting here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.