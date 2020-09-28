Lubbock County Commissioners vote unanimously to end disaster declaration

“The cases don’t matter, it’s the deaths that’s important. At the end of the day. ‘Pandemic’ refers to how many people are dying," Jason Corley, Commissioner for Precinct 2, responded. “Why is the death toll not rising with the number of cases? If those two numbers were tracking together, I’d say we had a very significant problem, but the fact that we keep seeing all these cases but we’re not seeing deaths, well, either the virus is not as severe as it once was or our medical professionals are better adapted at treating it."